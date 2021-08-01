W Green Pay (WGP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,332.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $191,159.22 and approximately $6,332.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.43 or 0.00798294 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040119 BTC.

About W Green Pay

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

