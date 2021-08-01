W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.60.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

