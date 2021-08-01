W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for about 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.55.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $16.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.58. 506,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,820. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $335.16 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.77.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

