Wall Street Games Market Capitalization Reaches $19.73 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 170.2% higher against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $19.73 million and $21.21 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00043459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00133561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,621.17 or 1.00148712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.81 or 0.00827270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.