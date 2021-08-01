Warburg Research Reiterates “€10.90” Price Target for Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB)

Warburg Research set a €10.90 ($12.82) target price on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ETR HAB opened at €9.01 ($10.60) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The company has a market cap of $718.49 million and a P/E ratio of 36.79. Hamborner REIT has a 12-month low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 12-month high of €9.55 ($11.24). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.01.
