Warburg Research Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for Takkt (ETR:TTK)

Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ETR:TTK opened at €13.86 ($16.31) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. Takkt has a twelve month low of €8.98 ($10.56) and a twelve month high of €14.46 ($17.01). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.85. The firm has a market cap of $909.36 million and a P/E ratio of 22.83.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

