WashTec (ETR:WSU) Given a €62.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €62.20 ($73.18) price target on WashTec (ETR:WSU) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on WashTec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

WSU stock opened at €57.60 ($67.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.32. The firm has a market cap of $770.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €52.80. WashTec has a 1 year low of €32.00 ($37.65) and a 1 year high of €58.10 ($68.35).

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

