Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.51. Approximately 2,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 19,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBR shares. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile (TSE:WBR)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

