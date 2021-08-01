Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $277.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. Analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

