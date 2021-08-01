Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $28.35 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $125.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.92.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSTG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

