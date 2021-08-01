Wedbush Comments on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

PHM stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,305,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 486,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170,716 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

