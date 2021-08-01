Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Facebook in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB opened at $356.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,751.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

