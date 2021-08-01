Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the June 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 21.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 30,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 59,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,097. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

