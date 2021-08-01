Wells Fargo & Company Increases BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $65.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 60.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

