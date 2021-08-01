West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WFG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed an action list buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.83.

WFG stock opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

