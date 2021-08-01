West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to $143.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from $110.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “action list buuy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.19. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $713,562,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $133,157,000.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

