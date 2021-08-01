West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $411.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.92. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $413.22.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

