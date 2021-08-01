Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the June 30th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE:HIX opened at $7.38 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,152 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 611,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,180 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

