Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $95.00 at KeyCorp

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.76.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $645,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after buying an additional 1,669,278 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

