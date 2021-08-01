WEX (NYSE:WEX) Announces Earnings Results

WEX (NYSE:WEX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. WEX updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.350 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $8.300-$8.700 EPS.

NYSE WEX traded down $4.88 on Friday, reaching $189.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.36. WEX has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.