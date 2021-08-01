WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.91 million.WEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.300-$8.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.00.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE WEX traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.73. 371,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.36. WEX has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.