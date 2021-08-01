Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, CEO Daniel Khoshaba bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,772.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,008 shares of company stock worth $134,678. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.60% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHLR stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 3.36.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

