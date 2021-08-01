Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

Several research firms have weighed in on WTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total transaction of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75). Also, insider David Atkins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,239 ($42.32) per share, for a total transaction of £32,390 ($42,317.74).

Shares of Whitbread stock traded down GBX 76 ($0.99) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,046 ($39.80). 608,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,976. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 36.28 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,149.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a PE ratio of -6.32.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

