Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$7.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.88.

WCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.71. 2,497,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,404. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.03. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,453,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,721,816. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Insiders bought a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $158,675 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

