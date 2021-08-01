Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Set at C$7.50 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) has been assigned a C$7.50 price objective by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$9.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

TSE WCP opened at C$5.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Insiders have acquired 26,500 shares of company stock worth $158,675 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

