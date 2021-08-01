Wilder World (WILD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $867,951.00

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $867,951.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

