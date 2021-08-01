William Blair Comments on Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

NYSE:ROK opened at $307.42 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $308.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.