Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $206.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.56.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

