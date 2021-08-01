Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 218.36 ($2.85). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 218.36 ($2.85), with a volume of 1,776 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wilmington in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The company has a market cap of £191.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59.

In other news, insider Helen Sachdev acquired 2,146 shares of Wilmington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £4,227.62 ($5,523.41).

Wilmington Company Profile (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

