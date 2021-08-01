Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WING. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on Wingstop and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.59.

Shares of WING opened at $171.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $177.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.24.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,876,000 after purchasing an additional 111,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

