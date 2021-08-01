Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.