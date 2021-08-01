Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

WIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Wipro by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Wipro by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 595,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.33. 4,279,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,582. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

