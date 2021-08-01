Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Wipro by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Wipro stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

