Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WZZAF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Wizz Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.99.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.