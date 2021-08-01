WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 728 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after acquiring an additional 602,256 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.87. 10,007,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,155,935. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66. The firm has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

