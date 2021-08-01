WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 202.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,684 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 174,610 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 321,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 133,830 shares during the period.

VTIP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $52.61. 3,542,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,912. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

