WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 79.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 72,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

TCHP traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,981. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34.

