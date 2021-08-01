WNY Asset Management LLC Has $11.82 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 294.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,211 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.18. 605,204 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

