WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,686,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.69. 2,846,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

