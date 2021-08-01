WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 434 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.98. 122,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.75. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $64.21.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

