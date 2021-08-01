Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

