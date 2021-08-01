Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.65.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.40. 921,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,504. Workday has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of -330.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

