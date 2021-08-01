Workiva (WK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK opened at $129.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.59. Workiva has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $38,316,931.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $3,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock worth $15,130,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.