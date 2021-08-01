World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $58.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

WWE traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. 816,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,969. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.50. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,497,000 after purchasing an additional 840,158 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 443,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 556.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

