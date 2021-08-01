Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $795.68 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $343.76 or 0.00833589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $795.68 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00103028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00137429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,258.42 or 1.00049595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,648,436 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

