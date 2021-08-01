X8X Token (X8X) Price Up 40% Over Last Week

X8X Token (CURRENCY:X8X) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One X8X Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, X8X Token has traded 40% higher against the US dollar. X8X Token has a market cap of $1.29 million and $1,241.00 worth of X8X Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00055546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00786067 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00039713 BTC.

X8X Token Coin Profile

X8X Token (X8X) is a coin. X8X Token’s total supply is 85,240,628 coins and its circulating supply is 82,522,341 coins. X8X Token’s official Twitter account is @x8currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . X8X Token’s official message board is medium.com/x8currency . X8X Token’s official website is x8currency.com . The Reddit community for X8X Token is /r/X8_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The X8Currency is an Ethereum-based token that uses a combination of 8 fiat currency baskets and gold to provide a stable value. It is stable and exchangeable directly at the issuer, offering distributed exchanges a suitable solution for fiat exit point. “

