Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,302. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,090 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,144. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

