Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,090 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,144. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

