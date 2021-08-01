Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Down 20.4% in July

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

HX opened at $1.55 on Friday. Xiaobai Maimai has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

