XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPEV. upped their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPEV stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,732,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,120,421. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,687 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.